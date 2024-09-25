GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism festival at Lepakshi relocated to Puttaparthi

Published - September 25, 2024 08:22 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Due to unfavourable weather conditions and heavy rain forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the tourism sector celebrations scheduled to take place at Lepakshi on September 27 (Friday) have been relocated to Sai Aram at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district as an alternative venue.

District Collector T.S. Chetan issued a statement on Wednesday instructing the district tourism officials to complete all the necessary arrangements for the cultural programmes and puppet shows, which will commence at 5 p.m. on the same day.

Various artists from the district will be participating in these events. The district officials, intellectuals and dignitaries from various walks of life, along with their family members, are expected to attend to ensure the success of these programmes, he said.

The district tourism officials have been advised to promote all tourist places in the district by displaying information boards to attract visitors.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.