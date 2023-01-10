ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Dept. to host Sankranti festivities at Bhavani Island from Jan. 11 to 16

January 10, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Traditional cultural activities, games, competitions to be part of the celebrations

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Tourism Department will throw open the picturesque Bhavani Island on River Krishna to revellers during Sankranti festivities.

The department is organising a series of exciting activities to regale fun-lovers visiting the island from January 11 to 16. To usher in Sankranthi spirit, the island will have all the trappings of traditional celebrations like the Bhogi bonfire, ‘bommala koluvu’ (display of toys), ‘rangoli’, ‘gobbemma’, Haridasu and ‘gangireddu’, kite-flying and a number of folk games.

Besides, children can look forward to interesting aspects like a science exhibition and competitions in drawing and essay-writing and many other activities. The cost of the ticket for elders will be ₹300 per head and ₹150 for children aged between 6 and 12. The ticket cost will cover free boating and free entry into the Bhavani Island, participation in all the activities organised at the island and viewing the cultural programmes.

On January 13, Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja will participate in the programmes to be organised at the island.

