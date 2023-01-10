HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism Dept. to host Sankranti festivities at Bhavani Island from Jan. 11 to 16

Traditional cultural activities, games, competitions to be part of the celebrations

January 10, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Tourism Department will throw open the picturesque Bhavani Island on River Krishna to revellers during Sankranti festivities.

The department is organising a series of exciting activities to regale fun-lovers visiting the island from January 11 to 16. To usher in Sankranthi spirit, the island will have all the trappings of traditional celebrations like the Bhogi bonfire, ‘bommala koluvu’ (display of toys), ‘rangoli’, ‘gobbemma’, Haridasu and ‘gangireddu’, kite-flying and a number of folk games.

Besides, children can look forward to interesting aspects like a science exhibition and competitions in drawing and essay-writing and many other activities. The cost of the ticket for elders will be ₹300 per head and ₹150 for children aged between 6 and 12. The ticket cost will cover free boating and free entry into the Bhavani Island, participation in all the activities organised at the island and viewing the cultural programmes.

On January 13, Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja will participate in the programmes to be organised at the island.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.