Tourism Dept. reaches out to COVID patients

The A.P. Tourism Development Corporation and the Tourism Department have pooled up their resources to serve COVID-19 patients at two hospitals in Anantapur.

As many as 335 patients are getting treatment at Super Speciality Hospital block and Cancer Care Centre and the Tourism Department started serving quality food for them.

Regional Director and Divisional Manager of Tourism B. Eshwaraiah told The Hindu that majority of their employees in other than service sector like entertainment were at present have no work and the department was utilising the services over 50 employees for the purpose.

Meanwhile, 707 patients were discharged on Friday, while 704 new cases were registered taking the tally to 33,307 and eight died taking the toll to 262.

