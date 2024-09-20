Tourism conclave discusses ways to strengthen ties between A.P. and Vietnam

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh on September 20 (Friday) said the government had developed a vision for the State as a diverse tourist destination and spoke about the State’s initiatives to foster international links, particularly with Vietnam.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh-Vietnam Tourism Conclave-2024, the Minister said it marked the beginning of what the government anticipates would be a flourishing partnership, enhancing not only tourism but also economic and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai emphasised Vietnam’s commitment to promoting tourism, which he described as a priority in their diplomatic outreach to India. “Vietnam boasts of UNESCO-listed sites and cultural heritages that resonate deeply with ancient Indian culture, making it an attractive destination for Indian tourists,” he said and highlighted the ease of travel facilitated by Vietnam’s e-visa system and the anticipated increase in direct flights, expressing hope that these developments would push Indian tourists’ visits to the one million mark.

Launching of direct flights from Andhra Pradesh to Vietnam by Viejet Airlines was also announced on the occasion.

Founder and CEO of Aieraa Overseas Studies Deepa Ranganathan, president of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry P. Bhaskara Rao and others were present.

