Tourism clubs formed in schools and colleges to promote Srikakulam heritage and culture

March 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam tourism department has decided to form “Yuva tourism clubs” in all schools and colleges to promote the district’s heritage and culture.

District tourism officer Nadiminiti Narayana Rao, tourism council member Geeta Yarlagadda and others have been organising programmes in educational institutions to spread awareness on the importance of great temples such as Arasavilli, Srimukhalingam, Srikurmam and others.

Mr. Narayana Rao said nearly 50 clubs had been formed and the number could go up to 100 in a few months. He said the clubs would also spread awareness on the need to protect historic monuments and cultural and heritage sites. Ms. Geeta said the department would share the information with club members, who would, in turn, share it with their parents, relatives, friends, neighbours and others.

Nehru Yuva Kendram coordinator N. Ujwal and INTACH additional convener Vavilapalli Jagannadha Naidu said the Centre gave utmost priority to protecting heritage and culture through the support of the younger generation.

Ambedkar Gurukula Vidyalaam principal Yashoda Lakshmi hailed the joint effort of departments and organisations to engage children to promote tourism in the district. She said the exclusive girls’ club formed in their institution would play a key role in promoting Srikakulam heritage and culture during the summer vacation. She promised to take the children to the temples and historic sites so that they would have a practical understanding as well.