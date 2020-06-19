Tourism boats to criss-crossthe Godavari from tomorrow

19 June 2020 23:38 IST

Decision yet to be taken on services to Papikondalu, says official

The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is all set to resume boating operations on the River Godavari from Sunday. Services will be operated from the Padmavathi and Gowthami and Pushkar ghats in the city.

Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament M. Bharat on Friday inaugurated the Tourism Boats Control Room (TBCR) at Padmavathi Ghat here. The State government has sanctioned three TBCRs for East Godavari district. Two more will be set up at the Pochamma Gandi and Pochavaram points.

Safety matters

APTDC Divisional Manager (East & West Godavari districts) D. Prakash told The Hindu that four boats are ready for tourism operations in the city alone. Two of them are 12-seat capacity and two more are above 12-seat capacity.

“Boating service to Papikondalu, a major tourist destination, will not be resumed immediately. The process of registration of boats, a set of permissions and certification of safety standards is yet to begin,” said Mr. Prakash. The Department of Ports will issue the permission to run the services to Papikondalu.

The Rajamahendravaram MP said the initiative of setting up the TBCR would ensure adoption of all the safety protocols. Officials from the APTDC, revenue, police, and the Department of Ports would monitor all the stages of the operations.