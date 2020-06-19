Tourism boats to criss-crossthe Godavari from tomorrow

The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is all set to resume boating operations on the River Godavari from Sunday. Services will be operated from the Padmavathi and Gowthami and Pushkar ghats in the city.
Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament M. Bharat on Friday inaugurated the Tourism Boats Control Room (TBCR) at Padmavathi Ghat here. The State government has sanctioned three TBCRs for East Godavari district. Two more will be set up at the Pochamma Gandi and Pochavaram points.
Safety matters
APTDC Divisional Manager (East & West Godavari districts) D. Prakash told The Hindu that four boats are ready for tourism operations in the city alone. Two of them are 12-seat capacity and two more are above 12-seat capacity.
“Boating service to Papikondalu, a major tourist destination, will not be resumed immediately. The process of registration of boats, a set of permissions and certification of safety standards is yet to begin,” said Mr. Prakash. The Department of Ports will issue the permission to run the services to Papikondalu.
The Rajamahendravaram MP said the initiative of setting up the TBCR would ensure adoption of all the safety protocols. Officials from the APTDC, revenue, police, and the Department of Ports would monitor all the stages of the operations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath