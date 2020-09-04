Tourism activities will resume soon: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that all tourism-related activity will soon revive in the State as the government gave permission to restart tourism operations in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.
In a statement on Friday, the Minister said the officials concerned were asked to make things ready to re-start operations soon. He said orders were issued to tour operators and officials associated with tourist spots and activities such as ropeway operation, boating activity, adventure sports and tourism-related transport operator to strictly abide by the Centre's guidelines.
Speaking to the media after a meeting to review the situation, CEO of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority and Managing Director of AP Tourist Development Corporation Pravin Kumar said safety and hygiene would be paramount for the department.
Pointing to the fact that tourism destinations would be opening after a gap of five months, he said the department would take all precautions to ensure that people enjoy the much-needed recreation amid complete precautions stipulated due to the prevailing pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath