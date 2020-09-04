Tourism activities will resume soon: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that all tourism-related activity will soon revive in the State as the government gave permission to restart tourism operations in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister said the officials concerned were asked to make things ready to re-start operations soon. He said orders were issued to tour operators and officials associated with tourist spots and activities such as ropeway operation, boating activity, adventure sports and tourism-related transport operator to strictly abide by the Centre's guidelines.

Speaking to the media after a meeting to review the situation, CEO of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority and Managing Director of AP Tourist Development Corporation Pravin Kumar said safety and hygiene would be paramount for the department.

Pointing to the fact that tourism destinations would be opening after a gap of five months, he said the department would take all precautions to ensure that people enjoy the much-needed recreation amid complete precautions stipulated due to the prevailing pandemic.