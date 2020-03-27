Young couple immolate themselves in Rajahmahendravaram

A young couple reportedly immolated themselves and were found dead with burn injuries in the bushes near AVR Road in Rajahmahendravaram city last late night.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as R. Sateesh (35) and his wife Venkata Lakshmi, residents of Daba Nagar in the city. Mr. Sateesh is an auto-rickshaw driver and the couple did not have any children.

Financial and health problems

Special Branch DSP Ram Varma told The Hindu: “The couple have reportedly immolated themselves by pouring kerosene on them. They have been found struggling with some financial and health problems. The couple also left behind a suicide note stating that their poor health condition is the prime reason for the extreme step.”

The incident came to light on Friday morning after locals noticed the two burnt bodies in the bushes.

East Zone DSP A.T.V. Ravi Kumar and his team recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. They have registered a case and are investigating.

Those in distress and suicidal tendencies can call 0883 2427187; SHE TEAM 949320 6335