Tough battle on the cards in urban bodies in East Godavari

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna campaigns in Ramachandrapuram Municipality in East Godavari diatrict. File

KAKINADA:

09 March 2021 14:01 IST

Barely 13 % among the 268 wards in ten civic bodies is unanimous; no poll in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram corporations.

A tough battle is on the cards in the urban local bodies’ election-2021 in the East Godavari district as the prime Opposition parties - TDP and Jana Sena Party - have fielded their candidates in all the eight municipalities and two Nagar panchayats.

In Peddapuram Municipality, TDP’s bastion, the TDP has fielded the candidates in all the 29 wards and did not let its rival YSRCP to claim even a single seat unanimously.

In Mandapeta municipality, where 30 wards go to the poll, Gollaprolu Nagar Panchayat (20 wards) and Yeleswaram Nagar Panchayats (20 wards), the TDP and Jana Sena Party have fielded their candidates in all the 70 wards, without leading to unanimous of any seat in the three civic bodies.

Advertising

Advertising

According to East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, a total of 13% (35 seats) of wards have unanimously elected its candidates among the 268 wards and remaining 233 wards will go to the poll on March 10.

“All the 35 candidates unanimously elected are supported by the YSR Congress Party. In Tuni municipality, candidates supported by the YSR Congress Party were elected unanimously in the 15 out of 30 wards. In Ramachandrapuram municipality, candidates supported by the YSRCP were elected unanimously in the 10 out of 28 wards”, shows the official report.

Ramachandrapuram town is the headquarters of Ramachandrapuram Assembly segment, the bastion of YSRCP and B.C. Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna.

Speaking to The Hindu, Peddapuram TDP MLA and former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa has said; “We have managed to field our candidates in the fray in all the local bodies. In the places such as Peddapuram, not even a single ward was unanimous, and it speaks all about the battle”.

Jana Sena Party Kakinada Parliament In-Charge Pantham Nanaji has said that the party has fielded the candidates mostly in Konaseema region, Samarlakota (contesting in 13 wards), Peddapuram (11 wards) and Pithapuram. “The vote share received in the recent Gram Panchayat remains a driving factor to contest in more wards in the urban bodies’ elections”, said Mr. Nanaji.

There will be no election for Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation due to legal battle over the proposed merger of the Gram Panchayats while Council is in force in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation.