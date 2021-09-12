Total recoveries inching closer to 20 lakh in A.P.

17 more persons succumb to COVID in 24 hours

The State reported 17 more deaths due to COVID and 1,145 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. It was the highest single-day toll in the past 11 days.

The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,28,795 and 13,987 respectively. The number of active cases has again crossed the fifteen thousand mark and reached 15,157.

The total recoveries stand at 19,99,651 including the 1,090 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 98.56%.

In the past day, 49,581 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 2.31% while the overall positivity rate of the 2.72 crore samples tested was 7.44%.

Chittoor reported four deaths in the past day, while Kadapa and Nellore reported three deaths each. Krishna and Prakasam reported two deaths each and East Godavari, Guntur and Srikakulam reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 216 more infections. It was followed by Nellore (173), Chittoor (132), Krishna (128), Prakasam (117), Kadapa (111), Guntur (85), West Godavari (78), Visakhapatnam (62), Anantapur (18), Srikakulam (12), Vizianagaram (7) and Kurnool (6).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,87,749), Chittoor (2,40,476), West Godavari (1,75,775), Guntur (1,73,871), Anantapur (1,57,371), Visakhapatnam (1,55,705), Nellore (1,42,379), Prakasam (1,34,911), Kurnool (1,23,933), Srikakulam (1,22,356), Krishna (1,15,207), Kadapa (1,13,581) and Vizianagaram (82,586).