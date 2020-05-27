Andhra Pradesh

Total prohibition will be imposed in A.P. in three years: Minister

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that total prohibition would be introduced in the State within three years.

Inaugurating a de-addication centre at the Government General Hospital here, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was firm on introducing prohibition in phases as per his poll promise. “The party chief has seen for himself the plight of common people during his long march. The de-addiction centre is part of his efforts to prepare the people for a ‘dry State’,” Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said.

District Collector P. Bhaskar said the 15-bedded de-addiction centre set up at an allocation of ₹37.27 lakh would rehabilitate those addicted to liquor.

