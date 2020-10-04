Total number of tests in A.P. cross 60 lakh

VIJAYAWADA

04 October 2020 00:56 IST

Positivity rate at 11.84%; 6,224 new infections and 41 new deaths reported

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,224 new COVID infections and 41 new deaths in 24 hours ending Saturday morning as the total number of tests conducted so far has crossed 60 lakh.

In the past day, 72,861 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 8.54%. So far, since February 1, the State has tested 60,21,395 samples, which is equal to 11.28% of the State’s 5.34 crore population. The positivity rate of the total tests was at 11.84%, and the tests per million ratio was at 1,12,760, highest among States with a huge number of COVID cases.

For the first 10 lakh tests positivity rate was just 1.84% and it increased to 13.21% for the second 10 lakh tests. Later it went up to 16.47%, 16.86%, and 13.07% for the third, fourth and fifth 10 lakh cases. The positivity rate of the last 10 lakh tests came down to 9.64%.

The cumulative tally of COVID infections increased to 7,13,014 and the death toll reached 5,941. The death rate stands at 0.83%. Currently, 55,282 patients are undergoing treatment and the recovery rate has increased to 91.41% with a total of 6,51,791 recoveries, including the 7,798 recoveries in the past day.

New cases and deaths

West Godavari reported the highest number of infections while Krishna reported the highest number of new deaths.

West Godavari reported 890 new infections and one new death. It was followed by Chittoor (827 and 5), East Godavari (824 and 5), Prakasam (619 and 4), Nellore (558 and 3), Guntur (491 and 4), Kadapa (491 and 2), Krishna (392 and 6), Anantapur (282 and 2), Kurnool (225 and 2), Visakhapatnam (225 and 4), Vizianagaram (225 and 1) and Srikakulam (175 and 2).

Meanwhile, East Godavari's tally almost reached one lakh cases and Prakasam's tally crossed 50,000 mark. Nine districts' tally was more than 50,000.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (99,959), West Godavari (69,280), Chittoor (64,498), Anantapur (58,323), Kurnool (56,852), Guntur (56,226), Nellore (53,851), Visakhapatnam (50,827), Prakasam (50,319), Kadapa (45,048), Srikakulam (40,317), Vizianagaram (35,902) and Krishna (28,717).