Total lockdown in parts of Chittoor

Strict curbs in two villages for five days

Authorities of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown in Anupalle and Mapakshi villages, coming under the 14th division of the corporation, for five days from Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner P. Viswanath, along with senior officials of the health wing, inspected the areas in view of heavy number of COVID positive cases. Incidentally, the corporation recorded 92 cases of the total urban count in the district of 217.

During the inspection, the Commissioner visited the houses with positive cases and advised the residents to maintain strict home isolation protocols. He urged the people to cooperate with the officials during the five-day lockdown, with exemption to emergency and essential services.

Mr. Viswanath instructed the field staff on COVID vaccination duties to encourage all the mothers with children in the age group of 0-5, and those above 45 years to get vaccinated.

Inspecting the newly allocated site for the urban health centre building at Anupalle, the Commissioner said steps would be taken for early completion of the building.

Fever survey

Meanwhile, the district administration had set a deadline for achieving cent per cent coverage of the ongoing 13th phase of the fever survey in the district by Wednesday, and seeking submission of reports. The officials said that the latest drive would cover the remaining 33% of the survey.