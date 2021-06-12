Total lockdown in parts of Chittoor corporation

Doddipalle, Murakambattu under complete shutdown for five days

The authorities of Chittoor Municipal Corporation have mooted complete shutdown in some parts as the daily COVID cases have been on the rise.

Of the 50 divisions, the areas of Doddipalle and Murakambattu were kept under complete lockdown, barring essential services.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that though the corporation and the surroundings were under lockdown from 2 p.m. till 6 a.m. next day, some divisions had been put under intensified lockdown.

The Murakambattu and Doddipalle localities were under surveillance owing to the presence of cottage industries and density of workforce and their hectic movement.

Municipal Commissioner Viswanath announced that a five-day total lockdown would be in place in Doddipalle locality from June 12. To sensitise residents about the prevailing COVID situation in the corporation, the official along with the field staff and police personnel took out a march-past there. Barricades were erected in some of the residential areas where the COVID cases were high.

Mr. Viswanath told the police to book cases against those who violated the lockdown rules.

Meanwhile, Chittoor district recorded 1,199 positive cases on Saturday, including 101 in Chittoor Corporation. While hte maximum number of cases were reported from the western mandals, the eastern mandals showed some respite.