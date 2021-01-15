Total Electors in Andhra Pradesh is 4,04,41,378: CEO

The final electoral rolls have been published on Friday

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand has stated that there is an increase of 0.90% over the draft electoral roll published on November 16, 2020 under Special Summary Revision (SSR)- 2021 of Electoral Rolls.

In a statement on Friday, the CEO said that the total General electors in the draft electoral roll published on November 16, 2020 were 4,00,79,025. As part of the SSR exercise, 4,25,860 inclusions (1.06%) and 63,507 (0.16%) deletions have taken place since the draft publication of electoral rolls. Thus, there is a net increase of 3,62,353 electors constituting 0.90% over the draft electoral rolls, he said.

The CEO said the District Election Officers (DEOs) have taken up the rationalization process before draft publications of rolls and created 84 new polling stations and 3 polling stations were merged with other polling stations. After the process, the polling stations have been increased from 45,836 to 45,917.

Accordingly, draft electoral rolls were published on November 16, 2020 as per the rationalized polling stations and claims and objections were received till December 15, 2020. After disposal of these claims and objections, final electoral rolls have been published on January 15, 2021, he said.

Mr. Vijayanand said that as many as 1,99,66,737 men electors and 2,04,71,506 women electors in the State. In addition, there were 4,135 third Gender electors taking the total Electors to 4,04,41,378. The Total number of Service Electors stands at 66,844 and polling stations 45,917.The copies of final electoral rolls will be supplied to the district units of Political parties by the DEOs/EROs and the same have been placed on CEO website www.ceoandhra.nic.in, he added.