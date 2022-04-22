Andhra Pradesh: Topsoil will be wiped out in 60 years, warn experts

Mayor flags off ‘Save Soil’ walkathon in Tirupati

Social activists participating in the rally taken up by Isha Foundation to mark the occasion of World Earth Day, in Tirupati on Friday.

Social activists and students enthusiastically participated in a walkathon taken out between Kapila Theertham and Alipiri here on Friday with the slogan of ‘Save Soil’. The event was formally flagged off by Mayor R. Sireesha, who is a medical practitioner by profession.

Commemorating World Earth Day, the event was organised by Isha Foundation to draw public attention towards the alarming issue of soil extinction. Volunteers carrying placards spread awareness on the critical state of soil, which is losing its nourishment and fertility, posing the risk of a looming food security threat.

Citing UNO’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the speakers said that unless drastic remedial measures are taken, the entire topsoil could be wiped off the surface of the Earth in 60 years making a third of the world suffer starvation.

The walkathon was conducted concurrently with a motorcycle rally taken out by Isha founder Sadhguru to cover 30,000 km across 27 nations in 100 days, in the process meeting policymakers, influencers and scientists.

Meanwhile, SETVEN Tirupati conducted an awareness programme at Emerald’s Degree College, where academicians spoke on the need to curtail plastic use and grow more trees. Elocution competitions were conducted for the students and prizes distributed to the winners.