Top UGC team to visit Ambedkar University today

A high-level team of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is scheduled to visit Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

The visit comes as a ray of hope for the 11-year-old university which is awaiting sanction of funds from the UGC under the 12B category. The Commission insists on the presence of a full-fledged faculty in all departments and necessary infrastructure for the institution to be sanctioned funds on a regular basis.

University Vice-Chancellor Kuna Ramjee and Registrar K. Raghu Babu have reportedly prepared a detailed document to explain the needs of the university and its contribution to students of backward classes and rural areas. Its recent initiatives such as field work and public outreach programmes were hailed by the Union government, and are expected to hold the varsity in good stead during the deliberations with the UGC team.

At present, the university is able to meet its salaries and other financial needs through budgetory allocations by the State Government. It was allocated a ₹7.4 crore budget in the 2016-17 financial year and got ₹12.22 crore both in 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscals. UGC, which provides financial support for newly-established universities, had sanctioned ₹2.5 crore ten years ago under a catchup grant, but is yet to release another ₹2.5 crore funds as assured. The university authorities are eagerly awaiting the sanction of a balance fund under catchup grant and new assistants under the 12B category. The additional funds would help improve the infrastructure, construction of buildings and research activities, said a senior professor.

The university has recently taken steps to appoint a professor, associate professor and four assistant professors for each department. However, court cases have held up the process.

Court cases

“We will try to convince the UGC team that all the departments would have a sufficient number of faculty once the court cases are cleared. The team may respond positively to our proposal and may grant funds,” the professor said.

“The faculty members can submit many proposals for research activity and other programmes if the university is given eligibility under the 12B category,” he added.