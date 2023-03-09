Top scientist urges caution as the world gets more ‘tech-driven’

March 09, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

As applications of hitherto-unexpected nature make their presence felt in science and technology, there is a greater need to exercise caution in their adoption to suit our needs, said Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, S. Chandrasekhar on Thursday.

Delivering a lecture titled ‘The science saga’ at an event organised by Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF) at Mohan Babu University (MBU) here, he traced the timeline of scientific development from the 13 th century. “Taking a look at the history of science is important to understand the trends of the future”, he added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar spoke about the steps needed to apply scientific principles to ensure the Earth’s wellbeing. Tracing the evolution of specialised fields such as biology, chemistry and metallurgy, he underscored the need for the students to study general science as a whole to get a 360-degree view.

The emergence of new applications with the help of tools such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning should be guided by a humane approach to science. “We are in a world where a car can be driven, question papers can be set and answer sheets written without the involvement of humans. It is here we have to ensure that the technology is driven by human mind.” Referring to his recent visit to Cambridge University, Mr. Chandrasekhar recalled the concern expressed by scientists over the drastic emergence of such applications.

ISTF president D. Narayana Rao urged universities, national institutes and research laboratories to shoulder the responsibility of producing top scientists. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to “innovate, patent, produce and prosper”, Mr. Rao appealed to budding scientists to make use of DST’s flagship schemes. He called advanced materials; augmented and virtual reality; digtal technologies; green hydrogen; and green mobility as the key drivers of future.

Mr. Chandrasekhar was earlier honoured by MBU chancellor M. Mohan Babu. Vice Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao and ISTF honorary secretary T. Narayana Rao welcomed the participants. MBU registrar K. Saradhi proposed a vote of thanks.