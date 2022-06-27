Top priority will be given to MSMEs, says Tirupati Collector

‘The district is conducive for setting up of industries’

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy addressing entrepreneurs at the MSME Day event at Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy said that Tirupati district is conducive for setting up of industries and that the administration would give top priority to the MSMEs and create all the necessary facilities.

The District Collector met with industrialists and upcoming entrepreneurs on Monday at the Collectorate Conference Hall here on Monday to mark the World MSME(Micro-Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) Day.

‘Permits being issued within 21 days’

“Permits are being issued by the concerned departments within 21 days through a single window procedure for launching industries,” Mr. Venkataramana Reddy said.

The Collector informed representatives of the cluster development programme that if at least 20 people come together to form a group, the Central government would provide 70% subsidy and the State government, 20%, with a 10% share from the group.

The Pollution Control Board permits for industries in red, orange, green, and white categories would be issued within the stipulated time.

He directed the bankers and officials of the revenue, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to hold joint meetings at the zonal level to form the clusters. He said that 276 acres at Chinapandur, Velampadu, and EMC-2 at Tirupati APIIC and 276 acres at Naidupet APIIC unit were available in the region.