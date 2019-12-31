Top priority to welfare of Girijans: Pushpa Sreevani

In the new year, the government would focus on improving basic amenities in the Girijan localities and scale up job opportunities for the Girijans, said Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Sreevani on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ms. Sreevani said the government had achieved several milestones as far as Girijan welfare was concerned within a short span of six months.

Ban on mining

Listing the initiatives of the government to benefit the Girijans, she said the ban on bauxite mining in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and approval to set up a medical college at Paderu, an engineering college at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district, seven superspeciality hospitals in as many ITDAs in the Girijan areas, and a university at Saluru were aimed at the uplift of the backward community.

Measures were also taken for strict implementation of the seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe students in the post-graduate courses in the Ayush wing, she said.

ST Commission

The government established a separate ST Commission and also activated the Tribal Advisory Council to focus exclusively on tribal issues, she added.

In the education sector, lecturers working in junior colleges under Girijan Gurukul educational institutions and denied promotions for lot had been given their due after sorting out the litigations, she said.

Students were given access to modern technologies such as virtual classrooms while a command centre was set up for effective monitoring of the Girijan educational institutions.

For pregnant women

Taking note of the distance between Girijan habitations, some of them on a hilly terrain, and hospitals, which made it difficult for pregnant women to reach the hospital in time, the government started a special hostel for pregnant women. She said it was decided to set up a 100-bed hostel for pregnant women in every Assembly segment in the Agency areas.