Top priority to visible policing in rural areas, says Chittoor SP

March 01, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy, on Wednesday, inspected police stations at Ramakuppam, Rallabuduguru, and Gudupalle in the Kuppam assembly constituency and told the police personnel there to give top priority to visible policing.

Records checked

The SP verified case records, village roasters, and case diaries. He also took note of the maintenance of police stations, the workstyle of police personnel on duty, and steps taken by the police to reduce road mishaps and crime in rural areas.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rishant Reddy said that Kuppam tri-state junction is vital as it is connected to the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and that the police were instructed to conduct regular checks on the highways to prevent accidents due to drunk driving.

“Top priority is given to prevent the crime against women and solving crimes of serious nature. Special focus is laid on keeping a check on the menace of ganja smuggling on the inter-state border,” the SP said.

Election code in place

Al the lodges would be scrutinised, and any outsiders staying without valid reason would be put under the scanner, as per election code. Those with rowdy sheets were cautioned to abide by the law.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy informed the SP about the steps taken to usher in friendly policing in the division and the special drives held to avert road mishaps.