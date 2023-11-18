Top priority to skill-oriented education in line with NEP, says IIIT new director Gopala Dhana Balaji

November 18, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Knowledge Technologies(RJUKT) new Director Kokkirala Venkata Gopala Dhana Balaji on Saturday said that he would give top priority to skill-oriented training programmes in accordance with the guidelines of National Education Policy-2020 which would allow students to pursue interested new courses while focussing on their chosen subjects in the engineering branches.

Dr. Balaji, who previously worked as Registrar of Gitam University between 2019 and 2021, said that multiple skills and updating of knowledge in tune with changes in the technology would provide more opportunities for the youngsters.

After taking the charge at Etcherla, Srikakulam campus, he interacted with outgoing Director Pedada Jagadewswara Rao, OSD Sudhakar Babu, Administrative Officer Muni Ramakrishna, Dean Korla Ramakrishna Chowdary, Public Relation Officer Mamidi Shanumukha and others over the steps taken for the improvement of infrastructure in the campus.

