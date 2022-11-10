Top priority to sanitation, says Chittoor Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Hari Narayanan said that all the necessary development works will be undertaken to provide better facilities for the people and improve the standard of living under the jurisdiction of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation.

Mr. Narayanan said that several reports on the ongoing Corporation works were submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting held on November 10 (Thursday).

“The drainage system should be improved, new drainages should be constructed in the colonies and along the main roads, and the damaged ones should be repaired so that when it rains, the rain water will be drained out quickly. We are also giving top priority to sanitation management,” the collector said.



The Collector directed the Commissioner to focus on necessary measures to address the problems with street lights and drinking water, the development of parks as part of improving the living standards of the city dwellers, and providing a pleasant environment.

He suggested that steps should be taken to increase the overall greenery in and around the corporation. The Collector also reviewed the progress of the beautification works at the two water bodies – Gangineni Cheruvu and Kattamanchi Cheruvu.