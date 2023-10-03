ADVERTISEMENT

Top priority to protecting municipal land: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy

October 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Tuesday directed municipal officials to protect all land parcels belonging to the civic body. This, he said, was crucial as many development activities could be taken up on such sites.

He was inaugurating the office of Municipal Contractors Association in the Fort City and urged the contractors to take part in city’s development activities.

Floor leader of the municipality S.V.V. Rajesh thanked Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy for taking steps to resolve the grievances of contractors within a stipulated period. Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US