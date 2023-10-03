HamberMenu
Top priority to protecting municipal land: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy

October 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Tuesday directed municipal officials to protect all land parcels belonging to the civic body. This, he said, was crucial as many development activities could be taken up on such sites.

He was inaugurating the office of Municipal Contractors Association in the Fort City and urged the contractors to take part in city’s development activities.

Floor leader of the municipality S.V.V. Rajesh thanked Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy for taking steps to resolve the grievances of contractors within a stipulated period. Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and others were present.

