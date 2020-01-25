Andhra Pradesh

Top priority to horticulture, says Minister

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu launching the Horticulture Diary - 2020, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu launching the Horticulture Diary - 2020, in Vijayawada on Friday.  

‘Allocation of funds to the sector will increase in future’

Top priority is being given to horticulture and the financial allocation to the department will also be increase in the near future, said Minister Horticulture and Agriculture K. Kanna Babu.

Releasing the new “Horticulture Diary 2020” on Friday, the Minister said that the field of horticulture was developing with great speed, and Andhra Pradesh was in the first place in the country.

Several programmes that were very useful to farmers were being introduced by the State government. Special efforts were being made to promote the export of horticulture crops . The export of banana was going to be launched from Tadepalli railway station from January 30, the Minister said.

The number of staff in the Horticulture Department was being increased. As many as 2,217 employees have been recruited already and another 1,783 would be recruited soon. Notification for the recruitment had already been issued, the Minister said.

Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjeev Choudary said that horticultural crop increased the income of farmers tremendously. Several policies and programmes were being proposed continuously.

