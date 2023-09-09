ADVERTISEMENT

Top priority to highlight Central government schemes: BJP Vizianagaram district new president

September 09, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State executive member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao is new BJP president of Vizianagaram district. Also seen in picture is State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

BJP Vizianagaram district’s new president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao on September 9 said that he would give top priority for the publicity of Central government schemes as they were not known to many people with Andhra Pradesh government changing their names.

Mr. Eswara Rao who is BJP State executive member was given a chance to lead the party in the district by Party’s State president Daggubati Purandeswari. While thanking the State leadership, he said that the party would give wide publicity for PM Awas Yojanas, PM Gram Awas Yojana and other schemes which benefited people in Vizianagaram and other districts.

He urged party leaders and workers to participate actively in My land-My country programme in all mandals till second week of October. Several BJP leaders congratulated Mr. Eswara Rao while recalling his continuous agitation when theft took place in Kodandarama alayam of Ramateertham, Nellimarla mandal of the district.

