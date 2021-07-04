‘Top Priority to grounding of Jagananna Colonies’

Chittoor

04 July 2021 01:17 IST

More than 10,000 beneficiaries will be given pattas in Punganur Assembly constituency, says Minister

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday made a whirlwind tour of Punganur, Chowdepalle, Somala, Sadum, Pulicharla and Rompicharla mandals of Punganur Assembly constituency, taking part in a series of bhumi puja ceremonies for construction of Jagananna Colonies.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said more than 10,000 beneficiaries would be provided with house pattas in the constituency.

“Top priority will be given to complete the targets in Jagananna Colonies scheme. Works would be executed with fine quality and to the satisfaction of the beneficiaries,” the Minister said, adding that the officials were instructed to expedite works pertaining to lying of cables and digging of borewells.

He said all the eligible persons would be provided with house sites.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Kalattur Narayanaswamy and District Collector M. Hari Narayanan participated in the bhumi puja ceremonies for the Jagananna colonies at Penumuru and Vedurukuppam mandals of GD Nellore Assembly constituency.

PHCs to be strengthened

The Deputy Chief Minister said apart from the Jagananna layouts with modern facilities, steps would be initiated to strengthen the primary health centres in the backward areas such as Pachikapallam and Vedurukuppam mandals.