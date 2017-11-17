Top priority to agriculture: Jagan

Charging the TDP government with adopting “anti-farmer” and ‘anti-people” policies, YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted on Thursday that top priority would be given to the agriculture sector if he formed the government.

Interacting with farmers at Chinthakunta on the 10th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from Allagadda, he said the State went through drought and floods adversely affecting the farmers. However, the government did not react properly and had been indifferent, he said.

“No crop has got minimum support price and the farmers are in distress,” he remarked.

Promising announcement of MSP in advance, he assured steps to help the farmers get remunerative price for all the crops after giving a patient hearing to the farmers. When cotton farmers narrated their plight that as against the MSP of ₹4,320 per quintal, they were getting only ₹3,200, Mr. Jagan assured them of MSP for crops as soon he formed the government. The opposition leader also promised to take up the issue of Group I candidates with the APPSC Secretary, after candidates clearing Group I exams in 2011 represented their plight to him. The candidates lamented that they had to write the Group I exam twice for no fault of theirs, but the results were yet to be declared. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspected the KC Canal and expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting for release of water from the Srisailam dam.

Mr. Jagan consoled the family members of Suresh, a physical education teacher in a government school, whose family was struggling to make both ends meet as it was not receiving any benefit from the government due to the CPS system. The YSRCP president greeted the journalist fraternity on National Press Day. Mr. Jagan was given a grand reception throughout his padayatra as he walked through Peddachintakunta, Bhagyanagaram, Ramachandra-puram crossroads, and Kondapuram. He made a night halt at Dornapadu in Allagadda constituency.