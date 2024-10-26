Top priority must be given to resolve grievances of differently-abled persons: Vizianagaram Collector

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Saturday said that all the government offices were directed to resolve the grievances of differently-abled persons on top priority basis as they cannot come to the offices frequently.

He distributed artificial limbs to the needy at Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalampalem in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ambedkar said that the government has designed several schemes and increased the pension for differently-abled persons to make them more self reliant.

The Collector hailed the initiative of the founder, Raparthi Jagadish Babu, for constructing a 50-bedded cancer hospital on the Trust’s premises to provide services to the poor patients of the North Andhra region. He assured government support for the quick construction of the hospital.

Kothavalasa Mandal Revenue Officer T. Neelakantha Rao and others were present.