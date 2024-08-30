Top priority is to maintain law and order in troubled villages, says Anantapur SP

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh on Friday directed the police personnel at the mandal-level to intensify efforts to maintain law and order in the troubled villages and ensure strict law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP conducted a surprise inspection at the Anantapur Rural sub-divisional police station, as well as the Raptadu, Itikalapalli, and Bukkarayasamudram police stations. During the inspection, the areas surrounding the police stations were thoroughly assessed, focusing on their management and record-keeping procedures. The reception centre and lockup rooms were closely inspected, and inquiries were made about the current situation in the villages facing factional conflicts and other issues falling under the jurisdiction of these three police stations.

The SP said that the police were committed to maintaining constant vigilance over individuals who instigate unrest and disrupt the peace in these villages. Mr. Jagadeesh sought the police officials to be dedicated while reviewing the records maintained at the police stations. He underlined the importance of solving cases quickly and implementing measures to prevent theft, housebreaks, and incidents of dacoity.

The SP said that there is a prioritisation of protecting the law and order, particularly in addressing issues affecting women. “Efforts are being intensified to combat illegal activities, such as the manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor, sale of gutka, cricket betting, and ganja smuggling. We aim to raise awareness about cybercrimes among the public,” Mr. Jagadeesh said.

Anantapur Rural DSP B.V. Shivareddy, along with Circle and Sub-Inspectors from the division, were present during the inspections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.