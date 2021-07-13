Andhra Pradesh

Top priority for women safety, says new SP

Deepika M.Patil, who assumed charge as Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police on Monday, said she would give utmost priority for women safety and justice to common people.

She took charge in the presence of out-going SP B. Rajakjumari who was promoted as DIG and posted as Disha affairs.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Patil said she had thorough knowledge about the geography and movements of Maoists as she had worked as Parvatipuram Additional SP. “I will ensure absolute respect for people who visit police stations over their grievances. The police will be directed to respect the people when they approach for justice,” she said.

Additional SPs N. Sridevi Rao, P. Satyanarayana Rao, Vizianagaram DSP P. Anil Kumar, Traffic DSP L. Mohana Rao explained to the new SP the issues of their respective wings.


