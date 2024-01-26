ADVERTISEMENT

Top priority for establishing new industries in Parvatipuram-Manyam district: Collector

January 26, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Setting up agro-based industries would prevent migration of people from tribal belt and other areas of the district, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Parvatipuram Collector Nishant Kumar and SP Vikrant Patil giving away the merit certificate to head constable K. Krishnamurthy, at Parvatipuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Parvatipuram-Manyam district Collector Nishant Kumar on Friday said that the government was giving top priority to the establishment of industries in the newly carved district, which had huge natural and human resources. He unfurled the tricolour in Parvatipuram on the occasion of 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district witnessed significant growth in education, health, agriculture and industrial sectors. He said that the setting up of agro-based industries would prevent migration of people from tribal belt and other areas of the district.

“Under the single desk system, we are providing permissions very quickly to entrepreneurs to set up their industries. As many as 50 units were sanctioned in the last few months. Their combined investment is around ₹48.29 crore,” he added.

He gave away certificates for meritorious officials and staff. Along with superintendent of police Vikrant Patil, he congratulated Parvatipuram town head constable K. Krishnamurthy who had caught the attention of everyone with his service activities for elderly and needy people.

Earlier, the students enthralled the audience with their dance performances. An exhibition established at the parade highlighted the achievements of the government in the last few years.

