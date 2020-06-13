Top priority being accorded to public health: Minister

Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and P. Ramachandra Reddy inspecting a government land for setting up a medical college, near Madanapalle in Chittoor district on Saturday.

CHITTOOR

13 June 2020 23:33 IST

‘Efforts on to create 9,700 posts and set up 11,000 village clinics’

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Saturday said the government was committed to according top priority to public health, for which ₹16,000 crore would be spent to improve conditions in the primary health centres, area and teaching hospitals.

Mr. Srinivas, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, was inspecting government lands at Madanapalle and Nimmanapalle mandals in the district for the medical college hospital sanctioned for the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency.

Another Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, and Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta were among those who took part in the inspections.

Addressing the media at Nimmanapalle, Mr. Srinivas said the government would soon initiate steps to create 9,700 new posts in the Medical and Health Department. Another major initiation would be to create as many as 11,000 village clinics in the State, which included 417 in Chittoor district.

The objective behind establishing one medical college in every parliamentary constituency was to give a boost to rural healthcare, he said.

“The government wants to provide quality medical education to the rural poor on a par with those in the urban areas. More number of medical colleges and teaching hospitals will help the rural poor avoid travel to the urban areas for medical care,” he said.

“Medical and paramedical personnel will be available at the village clinics even during night,” he said.

Government lands at Pothabolu, Sanitarium, Venkappa Kota, and Rachavetivari Palle were being inspected, he said, and added, “After a report from the district Collector, tenders will be called for construction of the colleges in August.”