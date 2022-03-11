Top priority accorded to welfare, says A.P. Finance Minister Buggana

‘Every effort is being made to make State a leader in all Sustainable Development Goals’

The State government has accorded top priority to welfare in the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23, according to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath Reddy.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said welfare had been taken to the intended beneficiary in a transparent manner through the DBT mode.

Stating that a robust decentralised governance was now in place, he said, in the last three years, the government had set in motion changes through the Navaratnalu and welfare schemes mentioned in the party manifesto that were aimed at social inclusion to make the State a leader in all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Top priority was accorded to welfare (₹45,955 crore), which was followed by education (₹30,077 crore), health (₹15,384.26 crore), urban development (₹8,796 crore), and social security (₹4,331.85 crore). Enhanced allocations were made for other schemes, he said.

Quoting the Vedic verses, and poets and philosophers such as Sri Sri, Gurajada, Vemana, and Thiruvalluvar, the Minister said, “Whose endeavours are preceded by a firm commitment, who does not take long rests before the task is accomplished, who does not waste time, and who has control over his / her mind is wise.”

As much as ₹69,306.74 crore was allocated for economic services, which was 27.05% of the total outlay, and ₹1,13,340.20 crore for social services, which was 44.23% of the budget, and the rest for general services.

Allocation of ₹18,518 crore was made for the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan in the 2022-23 budget estimates, while it was ₹13,835 crore the previous year. An amount of ₹6,145 crore was allocated for the Tribal Sub-Plan against ₹5,318 crore the previous year. The BC Sub-Plan was allocated ₹29,143 crore against ₹28,238 crore the previous year. Minorities Action Sub-Plan was allocated ₹3,662 crore (previous year ₹3,077 crore), Kapu Welfare ₹3,532 crore (₹3,306 crore earlier), and EBC Welfare ₹6,669 crore against ₹3,743 crore previously.