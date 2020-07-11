Top police officers polish their skills at firing range

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang visited the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) 6th Battalion at Mangalagiri on Saturday.
The force, along with IGP (P&L) Nagendra Kumar and APSP Battalions IGP B. Srinivasulu, testfired the latest weapons at the firing range at Nulakapeta village, Tadepalli village, in Guntur district.
Mr. Sawang handed over Glock-19X pistols as personal service weapons to Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) J. Prabhakar Rao, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Commissioner Vineet Brijlal, IGP (Training) N. Sanjay, DIGs S.V. Rajashekar Babu and Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni, Urban SP R.N. Ammi Reddy and other officers.
The DGP testfired the latest weapons at the firing range and the company representatives explained the features of the new weapons and gave demonstrations of MASADA, UZI PRO, X95 (CQB Carbine), and X95 (Assault Rifle) to the officers.
The Head of the Police Force (HoPF) praised the officers who excelled at shooting practice on the firing range.
