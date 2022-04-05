Top officials take charge in NTR and Krishna districts

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal meeting Krishna Collector Ranjit Basha, who took charge at Machilipatnam on Monday.

April 05, 2022 02:23 IST

NTR District and Krishna district officially began functioning as two separate districts from Monday, with top officials taking charge.

Senior IAS officer S. Dilli Rao assumed charge as Collector of NTR District at the new Collectorate in Vijayawada, while former Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner S. Ranjit Basha assumed charge as Collector of the residuary Krishna district, headquartered at Machilipatnam.

Mahesh Kumar Ravirala took charge as Joint Collector of Krishna while Shrivas Nupur Ajay Kumar assumed charge as Joint Collector of NTR District.

Mr. Dilli Rao inspected the ward secretariat at Krishnalanka and also visited the Nirmala Sishu Bhavan in the area.

Speaking to reporters, he said the district has a population of over 22.18 lakh in 20 mandals. He said he would strive to ensure that the district ranks among the top three in the State on all indices.

Mr. Ranjit Basha said that all department offices were set up and the State government is planning to establish integrated Collectorates in all districts.

Meanwhile, C.V. Renuka took charge as District Education Officer and G. Umadevi took charge as District Women and Child Welfare Empowerment Officer for NTR District.

The new Collectorate established in the 129-year-old Vijayawada Sub-Collector's office was illuminated to mark the first day of the new district.