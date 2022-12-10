Top official of Ministry of Minority Affairs reviews status of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh

December 10, 2022 05:20 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday.

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, called on Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday.

Later, he reviewed the status of welfare schemes for the minorities, along with the Chief Secretary and other officials concerned.

He suggested that priority should be given to fool-proof implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), whose objective was to develop infrastructure in areas having large concentrations of minority communities, distribution of pre and post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarships, among others.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy apprised Mr. Bhatia about the schemes offered by the A.P. Minorities Finance Corporation and the activities of the Wakf Board.

A.P. Government Special Secretary (minorities welfare) A. Md. Imtiaz, Director G.C. Kishore Kumar and others were present.

