Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 24, 2022

BJP's national leader Sunil Deodhar will be attending he party's Yuva Morcha State meeting at Guntur today.

1. One dead, several injured in a bus-lorry collision at 4 am at Kodikonda in Sri Sathya Sai district today. The injured shifted to Hindupur Hospital-

2. Barring YSR Congress Party and the BJP, representatives of all other political parties and people’s organisations to meet and deliberate price rise.

3. BJP’s national leaders Sunil Deodhar and Y. Satyakumar to attend the party’s Yuva Morcha State meeting at Guntur-

4. Government plans to reduce the amount of money being deposited in the beneficiaries’ account under Amma Vodi scheme to ₹3,000 from the academic year 2022-23.

4. MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar sent to Rajamundry Central Prison on 14-day remand in Dalit youth’s murder case-

5. CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna and other Left parties to visit Gollalamaamidada village to meet the family of the Dalit youth Veedhi Subramanyam, who was murdered in Kakinada-

6. Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao’s informal meeting with the media persons.

7. Personnel from Railway Protection Force (RPF) have formed special teams to keep a check on thefts and other crimes in Waltair Division. The teams have also been rescuing missing children in the recent times.

8. Srikalahasti MLA launches Veterinary ambulance in Tirupati.

9. Department of Posts to release special postal cover on Kodavali Buddhist site in Kakinada district.

