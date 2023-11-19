Top news developments from Andhra Pradesh today

November 19, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

Andhra Pradesh took the lead in setting up pumped storage hydro power projects by identifying 37 of them with a total capacity of 42,020 Megawatts. The construction of the power-house is in progress at the 1,680 - MW Pinnapuram project in Nandyal district and the stage is set for commencement of Gandikota (1,000 MW) and Chitravathi (500 MW) project works. Thirty four other projects are in the process of obtaining statutory clearances. Kovvuru police arrested a woman, S.N. Meerawali, and seized ₹10 lakh in cash from her in connection with a cheating case. A curtain raiser on the president’s visit to Puttaparthi in SSS district for Saibaba’s birth anniversary celebrations. Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is continuing it’s fan park at Beach Road in the view of India Australia World Cup Final. A large number of spectators are expected to attend the fan park. The police have made the Beach Road stretch no-vehicle zone. World Cup Cricket Final Match live screening at DLB Ground, Kailasapuram Andhra Cricket Association arranged big screen in Kakinada, City MP M. Bharat arranged the screen in Rajamahendravaram. Backward class associations from A.P. and T.N. meeting in Chittoor to press their demands with the Centre, including political and social reservations. Attending ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Safety’ event organised by the city police. I.T Minister Gudivada Amarnath is attending the programme as the chief guest. . A report on a Congress party delegation visiting drought-hit areas in Prakasam district A.P. State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the National Legal Services Authority to conduct training for Legal Aid Defence Counsels. A report on TDP, Jana Sena protest on bad road conditions in Vizinagaram Patamata Police rescue missing woman and child around Saturday midnight . Leaders of opposition parties, representatives backward classes and scheduled castes and communities ask government to conduct socioeconomic conditions of the people along with castes’ survey which would begin on November 27. They say the welfare schemes are not reaching real neglected sections as new generations of same families which got welfare and reservation benefits will again get benefits if socioeconomic conditions are not studied with a scientific approach. BJP SC Morcha protests at the houses of MLA s in the city to demand utilisation of the funds sanctioned by the Centre through NSFDC and SC Sub Plan scheme for development of SC/ST.

Special story on the need to urgently take up dredging of Pulicat lake to enable opening of its mouth into the sea, on which a lakh fishermen families are dependent. Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescues 247 children in stations, moving trains.

