Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

February 13, 2022 11:44 IST

Top news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samiti to organise ‘Jail Bharo’ as part of its agitation against the privatization of steel plant.

2. BJP State president Somu Veerraju to address a press conference in Vijayawada.

3. Kin of the employees of APSRTC to stage a protest on Monday against the delay in implementation of Bread-Winner Scheme.

4. Stakeholders demand creation of a new district with Markapur as headquarters, expressing concerns over big ticket projects in the Prakasam district. 5. A five-day silent protest, at Penukonda in Anantapur, seeking town as new district headquarters to conclude today.

6. CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao to hold a press meet. 7. Agitation for Adoni as a separate district gains momentum.