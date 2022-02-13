Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 13, 2022

1. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samiti to organise ‘Jail Bharo’ as part of its agitation against the privatization of steel plant.

2. BJP State president Somu Veerraju to address a press conference in Vijayawada.

3. Kin of the employees of APSRTC to stage a protest on Monday against the delay in implementation of Bread-Winner Scheme.

4. Stakeholders demand creation of a new district with Markapur as headquarters, expressing concerns over big ticket projects in the Prakasam district. 5. A five-day silent protest, at Penukonda in Anantapur, seeking town as new district headquarters to conclude today.

6. CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao to hold a press meet. 7. Agitation for Adoni as a separate district gains momentum.