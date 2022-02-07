Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

07 February 2022 09:56 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 07, 2022

Here are key news developments to watch out for today:

1. Andhra Pradesh High Court to hear petitions related to the abuse of judges through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. It had earlier taken a serious view of their negligence in taking action against the offenders even after the CBI had communicated the nature of offences and case details.

2. Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation officials are mulling over completion of the Integrated Indoor Sports Arena project at MVP Colony by the end of March this year. The project, with a budget of around ₹30 crore, will have basketball, volleyball, badminton apart from a swimming pool, jogging tracks, parking and a few other amenities,

3. Narsipatnam Additional SP D. Manikanta to address a press conference regarding the arrest of a pastor who allegedly sexually exploited 17 women.

4. Dharmavaram revenue division to completely vanish and Guntakal to become the new division during the rejig of the districts. Rapthadu from Hindupur Parliamentary Constituency have been added to Anantapur.

5. An adopted mother was taken into custody by Jangareddygudem police in West Godavari district for allegedly torturing an eight-year-old girl by causing burns with hot iron box. The teacher, who observed the burns, alerted the Women Development and Child Welfare and Police Department officials in West Godavari district. The girl was studying in the second class. She was shifted to hospital.

6. A mob killed an Innova car owner late Sunday night at Bhavani Nagar in Anantapur following a dispute between three youth of the colony.