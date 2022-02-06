Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana and Perni Venkatramaiah, Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and CS Sameer Sharma holding negotiations with PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders on revised pay scales at the Secretariat on Saturday. Photo: Handout

06 February 2022 13:33 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 6, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today.

1. The government employees who had fruitful discussions with a group of Ministers Saturday night on the revised pay scales are meeting the Chief Minister today to express their gratitude for conceding most of their demands. They have called off the proposed indefinite strike from February 7

2. Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad is holding pre - budget consultations with the stakeholders in Vijayawada. He will be later addressing a meeting of the BJP’s OBC Morcha

3. Leaders of teachers’ unions like AP United Teachers’ Federation and AP Teachers’ Federation are unhappy with the outcome of the agreement between the government and PRC struggle committee. They argue that some of the main issues like fitment not less than 27%, repeal of the CPS and the demand that the government make public the Ashutosh Misra report have not been addressed

4. Protests intensified against the garbage collection tax in Visakhapatnam city. After residents of Bangarammapeta staged a protest with buckets, women from Gavarapeta in Anakapalle have had heated arguments with volunteers for asking to pay charges. Meanwhile, CPI(M) is conducting a door to door campaign in the name “Intintiki CPM” appealing not to pay additional taxes imposed by the corporation

5. CITU round table meeting in Visakhapatnam against the privatisation of public sector enterprises

6. CPI and CPM are protesting against the visit of Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad in Vijayawada alleging that injustice had been meted to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2022-23