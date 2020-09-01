‘Top Maoist leader likely to surrender’

Former general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi is said to be negotiating a surrender citing ill health. He is apparently trying to get in touch with the police brass in Telangana for his surrender, according to sources.
It was a well-discussed move in the Maoist Central Committee and a voluntary decision of Ganapathi, the sources said.
However, a senior officer in the Intelligence Department, said that there is no confirmation and there is no strong reason for him to negotiate a surrender as he is a committed leader and illness cannot be the sole reason.
Ganapathi, 73, had stepped down as general secretary of the party in November 2018, paving way for his younger colleague Nambala Keshava Rao, 63, alias Basavaraj.
Ganapathi, a science graduate and B.Ed from Karimnagar, was a teacher before joining the movement.
