Top leaders of YSRCP attend public meeting in Srikalahasti

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy addressing a public meeting at Srikalahasti on Wednesday.

TIRUPATI

15 April 2021 00:46 IST

‘Naidu, instead of speaking about development, is raising flimsy issues’

The YSRCP deputed a chunk of its top brass to Srikalahasti for the mega public meeting organised to canvass for the byelection to the Tirupati (SC) parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be organised at Renigunta, in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was slated to take part.

However, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided not to be part of the major event in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district, especially around Tirupati.

However, the district party leadership took up the meeting on a prestigious note and held a mega public meeting led by MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy.

The who’s who of the party, viz. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MPs P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampet) and Gorantla Madhav (Hindupur), Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, and Kurasala Kannababu, party State spokesperson Ambati Rambabu, among others, occupied the stage, giving a boost to the party cadre. All of them canvassed for M. Gurumoorthy, and appealed to the people to recall the ‘Navaratnas’ sanctioned while casting their vote.

The leaders spared no effort in targeting TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary N. Lokesh for raising non-serious family issues to malign Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, instead of speaking on development.

The leaders expressed displeasure over the rival party raising the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Good Samaritan act

Earlier, Mr. Gurumoorthy and Mr. Gorantla Madhav reached out to the accident victims on the way to Srikalahasti. The duo found two persons injured on the roadside as a two-wheeler rammed into a car. The two leaders alighted from their car and assisted the locals in shifting them to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries.