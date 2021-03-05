Top honours for three cities in State

VIJAYAWADA

05 March 2021 00:49 IST

Kakinada, Tirupati, Vizag do well in Ease of Living and Municipal Performance indices

Three of the four cities from the State that were among the 111 cities assessed made it to the top 10, as per the rankings of the Ease of Living Index -2020 and the Municipal Performance Index - 2020 released by the Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday

Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati found a place in various categories. Vijayawada too scored well in the both the indices, but was way behind the other cities.

Under the ‘Less than Million’ category in the Ease of Living Index, Kakinada stood in the fourth place, while Tirupati was ranked 46. A total of 62 cities were assessed under the category.

In the ‘Million Plus’ category, under which 49 cities were assessed, Visakhapatnam bagged the 15th rank, while Vijayawada stood in the 41st position.

In the Municipal Performance Index, Tirupati bagged the second position in the ‘Less than Million’ category, while the ranking for Kakinada was 11. A total of 60 cities were assessed in the category.

In the ‘Million Plus’ category under which 51 cities were assessed, Visakhapatnam bagged the ninth position, while the ranking for Vijayawada was 27.

For the EoLI, the quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception were taken into consideration.

Similarly, for MPI, finance, technology, planning and governance were considered for the assessment.