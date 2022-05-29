Top BJP leaders visiting A.P. to participate in Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan program

BJP State president Somu Veerraju interacting with The Hindu in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

May 29, 2022 12:21 IST

The programs are being organised to mark the completion of eight years of the Modi government

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be participating in the fortnight-long Seva Sushasan-Garib Kalyan program being organised to mark the completion of eight years of the Modi government, in Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry on May 31.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will address a State-level meeting of the party’s Shakti Kendras in Vijayawada on June 6 and a public meeting at Rajahmundry on June 7 to put in perspective the financial assistance being provided by the Central government for the development of Andhra Pradesh since bifurcation and highlight how various Central welfare schemes are benefiting the masses.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will address a party meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 12. Besides, the BJP will be holding public meetings in all districts on June 14, party State president Somu Veerraju said in a press release.

Mr. Nadda is scheduled to launch the Seva Sushasan-Garib Kalyan program at New Delhi on May 30 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, from Shimla on May 31.

BJP activists will make door-to-door visits at the booth- level and organise meetings with different sections over the next fifteen days and explain the development achieved by the Modi government in the last eight years and the variety of welfare schemes being implemented by it.